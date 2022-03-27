Guam gas prices rise - again

Just over a week after getting a little relief at the pump, Guam's drivers are again faced with gas prices that flirt with $6 a gallon for regular grade fuel.

Some Mobil gas stations by Saturday morning were displaying gallon prices of $5.94 for unleaded, $6.34 for supreme and $6.61 for diesel. Prices at 76/Circle K soon followed. Shell is expected to make the change soon, as the three local retailers mirror gas prices.

Gas prices had dropped from $5.99 to $5.79 for a gallon of regular grade fuel on March 15. That was the first drop after a steady rise since the beginning of the year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 2 cents to $4.23 early last week. Lower gas demand was a contributing factor to price drops, however, the steady increase in the price of oil slowed the decline in the mainland and put an end to it here.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude oil increased in price by $5.66 to settle at $114.93 a barrel, AAA reported. The current inventory level highlights tightness in the market, contributing to rising prices. Additionally, earlier this week, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said it could reduce crude exports by as much as 1 million barrels per day due to storm damage, according to news reports. The pipeline carries oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to buyers in the global market via the Black Sea. While Russian oil is generally being shunned by the global market due to sanctions, loss of barrels from Kazakhstan could further strain already tight markets. News of the potential reduction in supply has contributed to increased crude oil prices this week.