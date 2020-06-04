Guam gasoline prices increase 3 times in less than 30 days

Guam gasoline prices have increased again – a little more than two weeks after the last increase.

This is the third increase in gasoline prices in less than 30 days. Guam's gasoline shipment comes in usually monthly.

Mobil gas stations posted the higher prices Thursday. Shell and 76 have historically copied a competitor's price increase or decrease.

It now costs $3.43 to a gallon to pump regular grade gasoline into vehicles. The higher grade supreme gasoline costs $3.83.

The other increases over the past month were:

• on May 19: a 15-cent a gallon increase pushed regular grade to $3.28.

• on May 7: Regular grade went from $2.98 to $3.13 per gallon.

Guam motorists pay 74% more for gasoline than the average stateside motorist does.

The average price of gasoline across the U.S. mainland has stayed below $2 a gallon between May 18, when regular grade was $1.88, and June 1, when regular grade was $1.97 a gallon, the U.S. Energy Information Administration stated.