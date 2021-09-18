Guam gasoline prices see another uptick

Last month's 12-cent-a-gallon price drop didn't last.

On Friday, Mobil increased the price of regular-grade gasoline by 10 cents to $4.75 a gallon. Shell and 76-branded service stations have historically mirrored their competitors' prices.

For vehicle owners who want no less than premium grade, each gallon will set them back an additional 10 cents at $5.15 a gallon.

Diesel costs 15 cents more at $5 a gallon.

Guam saw its price of gasoline peak this year at $4.77 per gallon of regular-grade fuel — the highest level Guam has seen in more than a year – in the first few days of August before retreating by 12 cents a gallon two weeks later.

The White House last month called on the major oil-producing countries under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost production as gasoline prices soared.

Guam motorists pay nearly $1.60 more per gallon of gasoline compared to the average stateside. Stateside prices were $3.165 a gallon, on average, as of Sept. 13, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In April 2020, as the island was in full shutdown, gas prices for Guam consumers dropped to $2.98 for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline. It was mostly uphill from there.

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62

•Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

•Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65

•Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75