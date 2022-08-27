Guam has received $146,128 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant, the Office of Sen. Mary Torres said Wednesday, citing confirmation from the governor’s Community Outreach Federal Programs Office.

The senator's office noted that the award amount is more than double the prior award of $65,000 before the passage of Public Law 35-91.

The law, introduced by Torres in 2019, terminates the parent-child relationship of a parent who if they are found, by "clear and convincing evidence," of committing sexual assault resulting in the conception of the child.

"Under the Rape Survivor Child Custody Act, U.S. jurisdictions with laws that allow parental rights termination under the clear and convincing standard are eligible for additional funds in their Stop Violence Against Women (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services (SAS) formula awards. Since the enactment of Torres’ law in June 2020, Guam’s SASP funding has steadily increased, with GCO-FPO receiving $125,497 in 2021. In addition, Guam’s STOP formula grant award for 2022 is $671,837," Torres' office stated.

Jayne Flores, director of the Bureau of Women's Affairs, said she was appreciative of Torres' efforts.

“No victim should be forced to raise their child alongside their attacker,” Torres said in the release. “Thanks to the enactment of this commonsense policy, survivors and their children are protected from their abuser under our law and have greater access to the critical services they need and deserve.”