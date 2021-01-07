Guam governor condemns Capitol mob attempt 'to terrorize and prevent the democratic process'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has issued the following statement condemning Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Congress:

"As a society, we are united in our love of democracy and our pride in that for more than two centuries, the American experiment has persevered. We had a great example of democracy in action just yesterday as Georgia elected its first African-American Senator.

Our nation’s democracy has survived secession, civil war, and the loss of rights over the division of race. Today, our nation experienced another trying moment as a mob attempted to terrorize and prevent the democratic process from moving forward at the U.S. Capitol.

The sight of this was disturbing to all of us. But still, the American experiment has persevered. Order and safety is being restored at the Capitol, and the Congress is moving forward to certify the electoral college vote electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president.

At this moment of profound division, the need to unite as a community and as a nation is more urgent than ever. We need to come together and stand strong for the values we all share as people. I, therefore, ask all of you to join me in uniting in support of our democracy and in support of our new President Joe Biden as he takes on the monumental task of healing the soul of our nation and uniting us all as Americans. God bless America. God bless Guam."