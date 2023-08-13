Guam Green Growth graduated a 12-member cohort of the G3 Conservation Crops on Friday, and the graduates will move into the workforce with the skills to support a green economy for the island.

Family, friends and dignitaries gathered at the new Central Community Arts Hall in Sinajana for the ceremony. Graduates completed a five-month workforce development course aimed at providing hands-on knowledge about everything from agriculture to renewable energy.

But with Typhoon Mawar striking the island in May, the program shifted gears as the island dealt with recovery and provided a lesson about the realities of climate change, said Austin Shelton, director of the University of Guam’s Center for Island Sustainability.

“The climate change reality is here and we're seeing it through things like increased frequency and intensity of storms, rising sea level, increasing temperatures of our seawater as well," Shelton said. "So we had to get you on the ground there doing real activities that would help our island and also get you to see what it's like to recover in these times. And I think that these lessons will stay with you for the rest of your lives.”

Mawar gave students firsthand training in dealing with the reality of climate change as a threat multiplier when natural disasters strike, he said.

Jace Blas, one of the graduates of the new cohort, said the program gave them an opportunity to step up and be a part of a greater mission.

“I'll work eight days for you a week if I could. I don't care. And you guys showed me that strength. Our CHamoru people, we are very enduring. And even if you're not CHamoru, now you are,” Blas said.

“With leaders like you guys and people like us coming together, if we can properly guide this growth we can all sleep good at night. And I think that’s the mission for everybody here, that we want to sleep good knowing our island is safe and our people are safe," Blas said.

Fellow graduate Maria Balbin said she's a CHamoru born on Guam but who grew up off island before coming back.

“It was a unique experience for me because I got to learn about Guam firsthand, not from the history books or from a third party. I got to go to organizations, see what’s happening right now today, and also just expand my mind. So I'm really grateful for that,” she said.