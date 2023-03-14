Guam Green Growth launches Art Corps

Guam Green Growth, or G3, launched its Art Corps program as a way to raise awareness about the island’s sustainable future by telling visually captivating stories.

Eight local artists will contribute their talents and work together to design, plan, and paint a total of 17 murals on Guam that depict the beauty of the island’s environment for the entire community to be inspired by and enjoy.

“Art is really important because this is the way that we can connect to our community, to inspire, to awaken, to help our community discover new things and to really care and be more passionate about what we have here on our island to offer,” Austin Shelton, director of the Center for Island Sustainability with the University of Guam, said during a press conference Monday at I Sengsong CHamoru in Hagåtña. Shelton is also the co-chair of the Guam Green Growth steering committee.

The first cohort of G3’s Art Corps will feature artists Ariel Dimalanta, Kamaka Aquino, Frank ‘Kie’ Susuico, Corina Benavente, Baltazar Bell, Ha’åni Bettis, Geraldine Datuin, and Lucille Ronquillo.

The effort will focus on activating the talent of these artists and “bring attention to the natural beauty, the natural resources of our island, to educate our younger people about all of the things that come together as part of a sustainable island that makes our island such a special place,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

Many of the artists participating in the mural development came from humble beginnings, some were self-taught while others have had many years to develop their craft, but one thing they all have in common is that they want to inspire their community.

“As artists, we do things to get our minds off of whatever (is bothering us), so I started painting. And nobody taught me anything. … When I paint, I paint through my heart so whoever is going through any struggles or whatnot, I want them to see the painting … (and make them feel like) it eases their mind, takes away all the chaos outside of your life,” said Benavente.

Another artist chosen to share his talents is Aquino, who had been motivated to join island beautification efforts since murals began popping up around Guam. He volunteered to do a mural in the past, and is no stranger to the hard work and dedication it takes to create such works of art.

“Ever since that, I’ve got like that bite, spark, to do more. It’s a lot of work and a lot of frustration, but once it’s complete it’s like you left your mark. People get to view it and when you look at it, it just makes you feel good. In that moment it’s separate from whatever is going on in your life and it brings smiles,” said Aquino.

For Bell, he believed that being a muralist was more of a pipe dream, and didn’t initially see himself as being a part of an initiative like the G3 Art Corps.

“As an artist without much technical skill in agriculture, politics, science, for me to help those folks, from the farmers to our leaders and everyone in between, to make Guam greener and more self-sustainable, if my drawings help in that, this would be the greatest honor that I could hope to achieve,” said Bell.

Each artist aims to give back to the community and bring more awareness to a greener way of living no matter what their background is.

“Being half CHamoru, half white, living stateside and coming back and also this resurgence of giving people voices and addressing issues that we as people have brought about in our environment – I really want to bring that to the forefront in less of a doom and gloom way, and more of a neutral perspective and see how we can keep moving forward,” said Bettis.

Through a blend of arts and culture, each mural will represent the 17 goals of the United Nations' sustainable development agenda which includes no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth.