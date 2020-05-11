In honor of National Nurses Week, the Guam National Guard recognized two of the nurses within its ranks – Capt. Frances Nicdao and 1st Lt. Dan Romulo – acknowledging the contributions and sacrifices they have made in their occupation.

"We want to say thank you for giving of yourself to serve our island and our Nation, but especially the people in our community," stated a release from the Guam Guard.

"What I like about being an Air Guard nurse is it encourages me and challenges me to improve upon my skills and levels of expertise," said Nicdao, who said being in the Guard has allowed her to embrace two aspects – the leadership opportunities and the ability to enhance skills while learning to provide "the highest level of care."

Romulo said he grew up surrounded by family who served. The opportunity to test his nursing background and abilities in a military environment was one he couldn't pass up.

Being an Army nurse has opened more doors, challenging him as he pushes forth in his military and health careers.

As a nurse, the opportunities are endless, he said, adding it comes down to the individual accepting and meeting the challenge.