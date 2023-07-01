One month after Typhoon Mawar lashed Guam with 140 mph sustained winds, recovery efforts remain underway to restore critical services. Among those supporting the response effort are Spc. Alora Finey and Pfc. Chase Camacho, combat medics with the Guam National Guard, Guard Public Affairs said in a press release.

"I knew, immediately after the typhoon, after seeing all of the damage, that I needed to help out," said Finey. "I wanted to help out."

Finey and Camacho are on territorial active duty – a type of National Guard mobilization ordered by the governor during emergencies – tasked with helping Guam Memorial Hospital cope with the surge of patients after the Category 4 storm. They and four other Guard medics help the full-time emergency room staff conduct triage, collect vitals, transport patients and more.

Sheryl De Guzman, unit supervisor of the GMH emergency room, said the surge of patients following Mawar hadn't been seen since the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a staff already stretched thin, De Guzman said the presence of the Guard medics makes a difference.

"They really make a difference, especially with a lot of patients reporting into the ER. But we're striving and surviving, just like everyone else," said De Guzman.

Camacho, whose mother also serves in the Guam National Guard, said the staff at GMH has treated him like family, and he's learned new skills from the partner agency.

"I would like to say thank you to all the nurses and the ER staff here. They've been really supportive," said Camacho. "And thank you to the Guard for giving me the opportunity to give back."

Finey and Camacho are just two of approximately 200 Guam Army and Air National Guard troops involved with typhoon recovery efforts, alongside U.S. Army Pacific's Task Force West and Joint Region Marianas, in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the lead agencies of the government of Guam under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the Guam Guard said in the release.

Missions have included traffic control, route clearance and debris translocation, emergency commodity distribution, roof repairs and more.