Guam Guard member cited after entering AAFB before Saturday.

An unidentified Guam National Guard member was cited for entering Andersen Air Force Base during the week.

Staff Sgt. Divine Cox said the Guardsman was seen at the AAFB gas station filling up a few containers of gasoline but noted: “Guardsmen who are not on Title 10 orders are not allowed on base until the weekend … per the recent restrictions because of coronavirus.”

Guam National Guard members who are activated by official orders under Title 10, are considered active duty and so allowed on the military installation through the week. Guard members who aren't, can access the installation on Saturdays and Sundays only, according to the protocol noted when Andersen Air Force Base was declared to be under a health emergency.

Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell is the Commander, 36th Wing, Andersen AFB, on Monday night announced the emergency.

According to officials, installation access is restricted to Mission Essential Personnel (MEP). MEP are defined as the following:

1. Active duty military and United States Coast Guard personnel and their dependents

2. National Guard and Reserve on Title 10 orders and their dependents

3. Members of 254 ABG on AGR orders and their dependents

4. DoD civilian employees and their dependents

5. Full-time contractors

6. AAFES and DeCA employees