The Guam Army National Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new recruitment office on Friday.

The 1,151-square-foot office space is located in the Camacho Landmark Center, which is situated on more than 20,000 square meters of land on the corner of Marine Corps Drive and Chalan San Antonio. Renovations to the new storefront office were recently completed by Murphy Enterprises Inc.

"How lucky are we to be in the heart of Guam to recruit our best and brightest for our beloved island," said Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard.

"I believe this is the only military recruiting office on island where you can grab some cash, get some coffee, possibly buy a new cellphone and, when you are all done with that, come here and enlist into the Guam Army National Guard."

Aguigui said thousands of recruits have been processed on Guam and she expects thousands more to be processed at the new office.

The new facility is now one of two Guam Army National Guard recruiting centers on Guam. The first opened nearly two decades ago in the village of Hagåtña.

"Today is a great day, one that we have been anticipating for a very long time," said Recruiting and Retention Battalion commander Lt. Col. Charles K. Douglas.

"This is an historical moment and our recruiting storefront is the newest beacon of the Guam Army National Guard, illuminating numerous opportunities careers for our community," he said.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 969-5957.