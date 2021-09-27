In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the Guam National Guard is focusing on lethal means safety.

“Lethal means are objects (e.g., medications, firearms, sharp objects) used to engage in suicidal behavior. Research shows that adding time and distance between an individual with suicide risk and a lethal means (e.g., via safe storage and making it more difficult to access) has shown to be an effective way to prevent death by suicide,” the Guard shared on Facebook.

Firearms safety tips include asking a family member or friend to hold firearms and weapons for you, storing firearms in a safe or locked box you do not have a key or code for, and storing ammunition and firearms in separate areas of the house.

Medication can be made safer by not keeping lethal doses of prescription drugs inside homes, locking up all medicines in a safe location and having only small amounts of alcohol at home when taking prescription drugs.

The Guard said those interested in learning about this and other ways to help reduce suicide risk, can visit edc.org for more information.