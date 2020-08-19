Guam Guard ramps up COVID response

The Guam National Guard is adding more troops to its COVID-19 response as Guam marks its first week of a two-week return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

About 40 Guam Guard troops have been added to the local pandemic response, for a total of about 260, said Capt. Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer.

The 40 guardsmen are the net addition after other guardsmen returned to their civilian jobs, including as teachers, as the new Guam Department of Education school year begins.

The federal government is covering the full cost of the Guam Guard's COVID-19 response locally through Aug. 21.

After that point, through December 2020, President Donald Trump has authorized, under a memorandum issued Aug. 3, for the federal government to pay 75% of the Guam Guard's costs associated with the COVID-19 response.

"I am directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency of the Department of Homeland Security to fund 75% of the emergency assistance activities associated with preventing, mitigating and responding to the threat to public health and safety posed by the virus that these states and territories undertake using their National Guard forces," Trump wrote, in part, in the memo.

Guam guardsmen have been deployed to secure hotels designated as quarantine facilities for travelers, and for crowd and traffic control during COVID-19 mass testing in villages. In the first several weeks of COVID-19's onset on the island, Guam guardsmen also kept watch at checkpoints.

"We are a busy Guard, but this is what we train for. It's why we stay ready," stated Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard. "We provide assistance to civil authorities with the airport and quarantine facilities, PUA and public testing sites, site renovations and public office sanitation, contact tracing, decontamination training, medical advisors and more. The Guam National Guard was called on to help our people in this time of need, and we will not let our neighbors, families and friends down."