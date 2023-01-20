Defending the nation starts here on Guam and, while soldiers with Task Force Sindålu won’t be deploying far, their mission to provide security to the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense Battery site is of utmost importance, officials said.

This is the sixth consecutive rotation of the security force to the air defense capabilities on Guam, according to Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, who noted almost four years ago to the day the governor tapped her to lead the Guam Guard.

Aguigui touted the mission as a success under the governor’s belt.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Coincidentally, Aguigui said, those who will lead the THAAD team are also women who embodied the governor’s strong and empathetic leadership.

“I say these things because, on my order, Task Force Sindålu, your mission will be to secure and guard the critical assets that are in place to protect the 162,000 civilians, strategic Navy and Air Force assets and the regional homeland defense. I say these things to Capt. Denise Chargualaf and the largest percentage of female troops in the (security force) to date. Because your are a lethal weapon system, you just happen to be female."

Aguigui was not the first to point out the gender of the leadership, a week ago Col. Michael Cruz, the assistant adjutant general, did the same.

“Capt. Chargualaf, you are not in this position because you are a female. Spc. Susuico, you are not a machine gunner because you are female. You are both where you are because you’re darn good at what you do. Sindålu, each and every one of you are darn good at what you do,” Aguigui said, reiterating Cruz’s previous statements.

The mission will not be easy and may be thankless, Aguigui said.

”You may even pause to wonder if you are making any difference whatsoever. But indulge me for a moment to remind you why this mission is so important," she told the deploying troops.

'On the front lines'

Aguigui spoke of the COVID-19 pandemic, the road to recovery and the Guam National Guard's enduring commitment to serve, a commitment Guard units will carry through the mission at hand.

“In a remote field on a remote corner of our island paradise, when our freedom is in jeopardy, you will always do you duty no matter what the price and because you are out on the front lines of where America’s day begins, we can all sleep in peace at night. You will be there guarding this idea called freedom,” she said.

Aguigui called the Guam National Guard soldiers “unsung heroes” to whom the island owes a debt of gratitude. She also said gratitude is owed to the families of the soldiers.

“Only our families will understand the pride and absolute terror we feel at the exact same time when we send our soldiers into harm's way, families, one, you can master all the changes and adjustments to your lives, and keep the homefront in perfect order,” she said, noting the many roles a soldier’s loved ones take on.

Although the soldiers will remain on island, they will be on deployment and will be challenged with being so close, yet far away, in terms of the mission being the priority.

Last year, Joint Region Marianas moved the THAAD system, already on Guam, from Andersen Air Force Base to a site in South Finegayan. The change was a short-term result of on-island evaluations done by the Missile Defense Agency.

Post files state the new location gives the THAAD greater capabilities to defend against ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles, and protect the island against threats in all directions.