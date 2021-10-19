Guam Guard soldier rescues boat adrift at sea

What started as a relaxing day of fishing while off duty, turned into a rescue mission for Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon.

On Oct. 12, Gumabon had been out at sea for a few hours of fishing. As he was securing his vessel, he heard a distress call: “…he’s dead in the water and about to lose all battery power. Can anyone assist?”

Gumabon immediately got on the radio and asked for a cellphone number for the captain of the distressed vessel.

“I figured if this person’s ship battery would die, we might be able to keep communicating by phone,” he said.

The Guam National Guard shared Gumabon’s experience in a press release.

Gumabon, a noncommissioned officer for Hilitai Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Guam National Guard, messaged his wife to let her know he’s going back out to look for a boat in distress. She responded: “Be safe.”

The captain of the vessel told Gumabon all he could see was the governor’s office.

“So I asked for his coordinates and plugged it in on my GPS,” he said. But there was a problem. The coordinates showed he was 13.5 miles directly west of Apra Harbor.

“I call him back and said ‘There is no way you can see the governor’s office from the coordinates you just gave me. Are you sure?’” Gumabon said.

“Then I asked him to send me his live location on phone chat, but all it gave me was a dot on a blue map. So I proceeded dead into the 6 feet to 8 feet western swells on this day.”

Later he got the captain of the distressed vessel back on the phone and asked him to send up a flare.

“With my radar on and spotting the flare, I was able to confirm his location. Ten minutes later, I was able to spot his 16-foot vessel adrift,” Gumabon said.

“I just asked if he was OK with no more questions, then I threw him a rope and towed him back to Sea Plane Ramp in Apra Harbor.”

The trip back home and to safety took about 90 minutes. Gumabon said the captain called him later that evening and asked to meet so he could repay him.

“All I said is there is no need for that, just pay it forward brother,” Gumabon said.

Gumabon is the father of five kids and a full-time soldier. He said when he “ain’t soldiering you can find me deep drop fishing.”

Fishing, he said, helps him unwind so he can return to his duties refreshed and focused.

He said part of his immediate response follows training with and values instilled by the Guam Army National Guard: “Selfless Service and Personal Courage.”

“I can proudly say I’ve been through a few situations, whether in actual combat or training, to know that I will never leave a fallen comrade. Though some gave all, they will never be forgotten,” he stated.

Testament to the close ties he feels with the National Guard, he named his personal boat, Chamorai, after his battalion’s nickname “Chamorai Battalion.” The battalion’s motto, “Maseha ngai’an yan manu” is a CHamoru phrase that translates to “Any time, any where.”

Some words of advice

As an long-time boater and fisherman, Gumabon did have a few words of advice to anyone going out to sea:

• When boating, you can never be too prepared. Understand your equipment and its capabilities

• When going out into the water, have another person or “battle buddy” as they say in the Army.

• Let people know your plan: “Normally when I’m headed out, I’ll post a picture on the fishing chat with BRB (be right back) in the caption,” he said.

• Be mindful of the water, wind conditions, swell direction.

• If you experience any life-threatening situations, don’t hesitate to get on channel 16 and call U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam. They are always on standby and ready to go, same as calling 911 for Guam Fire Department Rescue.