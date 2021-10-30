Guam Guard soldiers, airmen join campaign against substance abuse - 1

CAMPAIGN AGAINST ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES: The Guam National Guard community held its annual Red Ribbon Wave and Plant the Promise Garden ceremony at the Barrigada Readiness Complex on Friday morning. Observed nationwide, Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign. The campaign promotes awareness about the ill effects of illegal drug use, particularly among youth. Kevin Milan/The Guam Daily Post
