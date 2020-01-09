8 Guam Guard soldiers depart for Arizona border duty

Eight Guam National Guard soldiers departed Wednesday for deployment to Yuma, Arizona, in support of Operation Guardian Support at the Southwest border.

The soldiers will be tasked with providing operational support for domestic operations at the southern border between the United States and Mexico.

They replaced soldiers who returned Tuesday night. There are about 37 soldiers and airmen supporting the nation's border security mission.

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general for the Guam National Guard, asked the public for their continued support of deployed soldiers and airmen and their families.

“We still have soldiers and airmen who are currently deployed or supporting missions around the world. Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers now and for the duration of their deployments," said Aguigui.

More than 200 Guam Guard members are deployed in Egypt. They are expected to return home this year.