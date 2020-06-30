Guam Army National Guard Master Sgt. Tybolt Rosario recently graduated from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

Rosario is a human resources specialist with the GUARNG Element and we recently sat down with him to discuss his experience at the academy.

Question: Congratulations from graduating from the USASMA. What was it like at the schoolhouse?

Rosario: Thank you. Attending the academy was a humbling experience. I had the opportunity to collaborate and share experiences with other senior non-commissioned officers from all three components of the Army. At the same time, it was very challenging and demanding. The course was designed to add undo stress on senior NCOs so as to enable their critical and creative thinking at the highest level. It was an honor to attend the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy resident course, and an even greater accomplishment to graduate from the course. While there I was able to obtain my Bachelor of Arts degree in leadership and workforce development from the command and general staff college.

Q: To what can you attribute your success and longevity in the Guam National Guard?

A: I could not have made it this long in the Guam Army National Guard without the guidance and mentorship of the leaders I was fortunate to work with. It is the soldiers that I work for and with that gave me the motivation and fire to succeed in the National Guard.

Q: Any advice for the young soldiers out there wondering if they have what it takes to become a senior enlisted solider?

A: I can say what helped me get this far in my career in the Guam Army National Guard is setting achievable and realistic goals. It is also important to have a good mentor, or mentors, who can assist you in accomplishing your goals in your military career. A mentor is a person who you believe has the attributes and characteristics that can help develop your leadership skills. I was very fortunate to have many.

Q: Anything you would like to add?

A: I would like to thank the command leadership for allowing me to attend the USASMA. To all the soldiers and leaders who have supported me throughout my career this far, thank you. Most importantly I would like to thank my wife Maurissa who constantly and continues to stand beside me and support me. I’m sure it wasn’t easy caring for our six kids and the home front while I was gone for the past 10 months. I could not have done this without her. I love you, Maurissa.