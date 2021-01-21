Thirty-eight Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen have completed in-processing and refresher training and are beginning to report to their posts as part of the massive security for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration scheduled for early this morning Guam time.

Morale among the Guam soldiers and airmen is high, stated Spc. Nicole Cruz, one of the Guard members from Guam.

"We are provided warm meals each day, three times a day by different restaurants, the USO, McDonald's and civilians," Cruz stated. "We have even received home-baked cookies with handwritten notes."

"Our living conditions are amazing. The D.C. Joint Task Force was able to accommodate the Guam National Guard by looking for a hotel that could house all of us together – even with short notice."

She added: "I believe the morale is high. The soldiers and airmen I see daily all seem motivated and happy to be here. As members of the Guam Guard our faces light up and pride is shot through the roof when other Army and Air National Guard units find out that Guam is here to witness such an important part of American history and to help ensure a safe and secure transition of power," Cruz stated.