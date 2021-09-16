Some of the American flags flown in Washington, D.C., will be given to Guam National Guard members who were deployed for logistics and security to the nation's capital earlier this year.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas presented the flags to the Guam National Guard on Wednesday at his office in Hagåtña.

“This is the least we can do to recognize the extra sacrifice that was made to keep the Congress safe and reassure the nation that the Capitol was secure. This is just a small token of our appreciation,” San Nicolas said.

Guam Guard Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui expressed her appreciation for San Nicolas’s support during the troops' stay in the nation’s capital.

“On behalf of our troops, they are sending their most heartfelt thanks, un dangkolo na si Yu’us ma’ase, and they would do it all over again, no doubt whatsoever," the TAG stated.