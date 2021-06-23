The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services received a laboratory-confirmed case of dengue fever on June 21.

The last two local cases of dengue fever occurred more than 15 months ago and were more than a month apart in January and February 2020, Public Health stated.

There were 22 cases in 2019 – 13 locally acquired and nine imported – including cases from the September 2019 outbreak.

Public Health said it will declare another dengue outbreak if the number of locally acquired confirmed cases is three or more in a two-week period.

Prevention and Protection

The public is urged to continue prevention efforts and clean up trash, water containers and other mosquito breeding areas to protect themselves. This is particularly important with the rainy season beginning.

Pesticide spraying will take place in high-risk areas, according to Public Health.

The best preventive measure for residents living in areas infested with mosquitoes is to eliminate the places where the mosquitoes lay their eggs, primarily artificial containers that hold water, such as buckets or old tires, the department stated.

Dengue fever symptoms

See your health care provider if you experience any of the symptoms of dengue fever, such as high fever, severe headache, severe pain behind the eyes, joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash and mild bleeding usually around the nose or gums, Public Health stated.

Visit your nearest hospital emergency room if you experience any of the following symptoms of dengue hemorrhagic fever, the severe form of the disease, which is characterized by a fever that lasts from two to seven days, and can be followed by persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain and difficulty breathing, according to Public Health. The severe form of dengue can cause skin hemorrhages and possibly even bleeding internally, the department stated.

For more information, contact Anne Marie Santos, Public Health laboratory administrator at annemarie.santos@dphss.guam.gov

Physicians can contact territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky at ann.pobutsky@dphss.guam.gov.

