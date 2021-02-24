Guam has four Truman Scholar finalists, a first for the island and the University of Guam.

"There are hundreds of applications from more than 300 institutions and they only selected 193 to interview," said John Rivera, PhD, Truman Scholarship Faculty Representative at the University of Guam. "And of all of that 193 finalists from all across the nation, we have four."

This is the first time Guam has had four students go through the rigorous application process and be chosen as finalists. Guam's four Truman Scholarship finalists are:

• Muturwan Choay

• Nolan Flores

• Kehani Mendiola

• Aria Amore Palaganas

Two of the finalists said the application process required a lot of deep thought about the role they want to take in the island's future.

"It is a rewarding experience because I spent the application process soul-searching. I was able to translate my purpose and what I want my future to be in writing," Choay said. "I am honored that the Truman Foundation recognizes my achievements and aspirations to continue my public service journey for the island."

Flores said he was "humbled" but also excited to see that three of his fellow students were named finalists.

"The process was pretty intense," he said, adding that it helped him realize that he wants to work with nonprofits that elevate discussions and educate the community on issues that impact the island.

Palaganas said the prestigious scholarship is a big deal in that it can cover much of her graduate school costs. But she's also seen how the scholarship can change lives.

"I was empowered to partake in the journey myself, as I seek to reach my highest potential," she said. Like her peers, she said the application was a challenge for her and there were times she wanted to give up.

"However, to experience the greatest change, you must undergo the most uncomfortable situations, to grow. Thus with support from family, mentors and friends who were applying as well, I was able to push through the mental barrier of status quo and instilled within me a drive to keep on going," she said.

This year, there were 845 candidates nominated from 328 colleges and universities throughout the United States and the territories; a record application cycle, according to Rivera.

The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation's mission is to select and support the next generation of public service leaders. Recipients of the Truman Scholarship receive a $30,000 scholarship toward graduate school and the other elite opportunities to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service leadership.

Juniors competing with seniors

Rivera further noted that the way the territories' participation is structured, Guam's applicants are juniors whereas their mainland counterparts are seniors.

"So our juniors are competing with seniors who have a year more experience and opportunities," he said. "And we have four finalists."

Rivera said that speaks to the level of achievement of Guam's students.

"Really, this shows the potential our students have, but it also shows the capacity we have and what we have to offer the world and our nation with regard to the level of leaders," he said.

He said the program looks at the next level of public service and those who would make a difference in the lives of the community they serve.