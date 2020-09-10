Guam has 88 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 523 tested, the Joint Information Center confirmed Thursday.

Sixty-nine cases were identified through contact tracing. Of that total, 53 were identified as part of contact tracing in a congregate living setting and 16 were identified through routine contact tracing efforts.

The 53 are living in a workers' barracks, said governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

One case reported recent travel from the U.S. and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 1,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths, 744 cases in active isolation, and 1,081 not in isolation. Of those cases, 1,598 are classified as civilians and 248 are military service members.

GMH has 51 hospitalized patients and 12 of them are in the ICU.