Guam has 9 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 368

Guam has nine new COVID-19 cases, the Joint Information Center confirmed this afternoon.

Out of the nine newly confirmed cases, one tested positive at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

• Three cases tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital.

• Three cases tested positive through testing at Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

• One case tested positive at Guam Regional Medical City.

• One case tested positive in Indiana.

Of the nine newly confirmed cases, four cases had recent travel to the U.S. mainland.

To date, there have been a total of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 305 released from isolation, and 58 active cases. Of those cases, 319 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

