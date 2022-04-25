Guam has more than 50K registered voters

The number of registered voters on Guam for the 2022 elections now exceeds 50,000, after an issue with online motor voter registration data was addressed, according to the Guam Election Commission.

As of March 31, the number of registered voters increased to 50,226, from a previous reporting of 49,713.

GEC hadn't been able to capture motor voter registration data for those who took advantage of online renewal of driver's licenses or Guam IDs since the online launch in October 2021, and even months before that.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on April 18 said the commission has recently been able to get the online motor voter data from the Department of Revenue and Taxation, resulting in increased numbers of registered voters.

About 420 additions to the voter rolls came from online and non-online motor voter registration when GEC was able to capture that data.

Most of the rest of the added voters were from online voter registration on the GEC website.

Motor voter registration is a process that allows people to register to vote on Guam every time they register or renew a Guam driver's license at DRT. It started in early 2019. And in October 2021, DRT launched online motor voter registration.

In the 2018 gubernatorial election, the number of registered voters hit a record high of 55,941.

But that didn't translate to a record-high voter turnout, as only 67%, or 37,386, actually voted, the lowest during a Guam gubernatorial election.

In 2020, during a nongubernatorial election year and amid a COVID-19 pandemic, voter turnout was much worse, at a record low 53% for an election year.

Upcoming important dates

According to the GEC website, residents and campaigns should be aware of the following important dates related to the primary election:

• June 28: Deadline to file candidacy for the primary election for governor and lieutenant governor, senator, delegate or attorney general.

• July 1: First day to file candidacy for the general election for the Guam Education Board, Consolidated Commission on Utilities, or judicial retention questions.

• July 28: Early voting and homebound voting begins.

• Aug. 17: Deadline to register to vote, update registration for the primary election. Deadline to transfer voting districts for the 2022 election cycle.

• Aug. 22: Final day for early voting.

• Aug. 24: Deadline to request off-island absentee ballots.

• Aug. 27: 2022 Primary Election

• Sept. 6: Final report on campaign contributions and expenditures for primary election due.