Guam has received supply of Moderna, J&J booster shots

Guam residents who have been waiting for booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines might not have to wait very long.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the go-signal for the booster shots of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, weeks after island residents started receiving booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said Thursday in a written statement, "The evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe - as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given. And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating delta variant."

The booster shots received unanimous recommendations from the expert panel called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, The Washington Post reported.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has received some supplies of Moderna and J&J booster shots, Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera confirmed on Friday.

"We have a supply of the vaccines, it's just a matter of getting official word of when we can start offering the boosters to those eligible," Carrera stated.

Mixing vaccine brands now allowed

The CDC, in the statement, also gave the go-ahead for booster shot recipients to change their vaccine brands.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots," the CDC stated in its release.

Eligibility

Among individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC stated, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

- 65 years and older.

- Age 18-plus who live in long-term care settings.

- Age 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions.

- Age 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings.

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago, according to the CDC.