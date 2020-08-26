Guam has two more COVID-19 deaths, one was a GMH ER nurse. COVID-related fatalities now 9

Guam has two more COVID-19 deaths and one of them is a nurse at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The GMH nurse was 62 and had diabetes.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed the deaths this afternoon, less than a week after Guam lost two residents due to COVID-19-related complications.

Here's the governor's full statement:

"Around 12:30 pm today, we learned of our eighth and ninth COVID-related deaths.

Our first patient was 61 years old. On Aug. 14, he was transferred from GRMC to GMH after testing positive for COVID-19. He had existing comorbidities, which was further complicated because of this virus.

Our second patient was 62 years old. She was admitted to GMH on July 10 and had multiple comorbidities.

She was also a registered nurse and a colleague, who worked in the ICU and ER at GMH for most of her career and dedicated her life to helping patients in our community.

Reporting deaths is never easy, and these recent passings, which happened only 5 minutes apart, have been especially difficult. These two people were more than just COVID patients—they had families, friends, and loved ones. I know words are not always enough, but to the people they loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I extend our condolences and our sympathies.

Throughout this pandemic, our front line workers have put their lives at risk for the health and safety of our island. As we see our COVID numbers increase drastically by the day, our front liners, and by extension, their loved ones, are at even higher risk. The families who have suffered immense loss know just how painful this virus can be.

This is why I am strongly adamant that the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If we do not do anything now, if we do not commit to the Stay at Home Order, I am afraid we will have more rough days ahead of us.

To the people of Guam, as your Governor, your health and safety remain my number one priority. To protect our community, I am asking you to please stay home. As a nurse, a mother, and a grandmother, I am appealing to your sense of love and compassion for family and our island. I cannot protect them alone—I need your help. Wear your mask, social distance at least 6 feet, and more importantly, please stay home.

To the loved ones of these individuals, I offer you my sincerest condolences and my deepest sympathies.

This is the second COVID-related death involving a health care worker on Guam. In April, a GMH nursing assistant also died of a COVID-related death."

Prior deaths

Guam lost more Guam residents to COVID-related deaths in the last several days than it did the past three months due to COVID.

Prior to the sixth death, Guam did not have a single COVID-related death for 129 days.

• Aug. 20: A 70-year-old man became Guam's sixth COVID-19 related fatality. The 70-year-old man had multiple comorbidities. He was taken to GMH and was pronounced dead on arrival. He was swabbed at GMH and his results came back positive.

• Aug. 21: A 34-year-old man with underlying health issues, and who was on a ventilator at GMHA for more than three weeks, died of a COVID-related death, the Joint Information Center has stated.

• April 11. A 79-year-old woman who was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on April 10 died on April 11. The woman had pre-existing health challenges and had no travel history.

• April 3: A 67-year-old woman, who had traveled to the Philippines, died on April 3 at GMH. The patient had underlying health issues that were compounded by the virus, officials said at the time.

• April 1: An 81-year-old man died and his death was considered COVID-related. Officials at the time said the patient had multiple other pre-existing medical conditions including diabetes and hypertension, and coronary heart disease.

• March 31: A 79-year-old man died on March 31. He was the second COVID-19 related death on Guam. The man was originally seen at Guam Regional Medical City. The governor said at the time the man had other health conditions and was suffering from colon cancer.

• March 22: Dorothea Jesus, a beloved grandma, and mother, became the first COVID-19 patient on Guam who died. Her family released her name in a tribute to her.

This is a developing story.