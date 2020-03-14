Guam Head Start Program students and school community enjoyed a day of fun at the Move, Play, Learn 2020 Fitness Fair.

The day of fun was held March 7 at the Dededo Sports Complex. Kids ages 2 to 10 participated in the event, which aimed to promote health and wellness by promoting exercise. It was sponsored and supported by the Guam Head Start Policy Council, the Guam Head Start Program, the Guam Department of Education, partner government agencies and private companies, as well as community organizations, according to the Head Start flyer. Among those organizations was Domino Lux International, according to a DLX press release.

The Head Start Program provides comprehensive services to more than 500 children ages 3–5 and their families, with priority given to preschoolers who will be entering kindergarten the following year. Head Start prepares children for success, promotes increased social competency and self-sufficiency and provides support and services to families.