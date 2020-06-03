Guam Head Start Program is registering families

The Guam Head Start Program is registering eligible families for School Year 2020-2021.

Head Start is a preschool program that promotes the school readiness of children by supporting their growth and development in a positive learning environment through early learning, health, and family well-being, according to the Guam Department of Education. Families play a critical role in helping their children to prepare for school and a lifetime of academic success. Thus, Head Start takes intentional steps to promote parent and family engagement.

What follows are some frequently asked questions and answers from GDOE about the program.

Who should apply?

1. Families that meet the Federal Income Guidelines and have a child who is age-eligible:

• 5 years old (born August 1 to December 31, 2015)

• 4 years old (born January 1 to December 31, 2016)

• 3 years old (born January 1 to July 31, 2017)

2. Families who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and have an age-eligible child

3. Families who are homeless and have an age-eligible child

4. Age-eligible child in foster care

5. Families with an age-eligible child with certified special needs (current Individualized Education Program, or IEP)

2020 Federal Income Guidelines

• Family of 1 ……….$12,760

• Family of 2 ……….$17,240

• Family of 3 ……….$21,720

• Family of 4 ……….$26,200

• Family of 5 ……….$30,680

• Family of 6 ……….$35,160

• Family of 7 ……….$39,640

• Family of 8 ……….$44,120

• Officials said for families with more than eight persons, the income guideline adds $4,480 for each additional person.

How can I register my child for Head Start?

Interested families should complete the Head Start Pre-Screening Application Packet, which will be available at meal distribution at Grab-N-Go School Meal Program sites on Wednesdays and Fridays beginning on June 3.

The applications also are available online at https://guamheadstart.gdoe.net/.

Packets are also available at the Head Start central office in Tiyan beginning June 8.

Visitors are reminded that they are required to wear a mask and follow posted safety requirements while present in GDOE facilities. Individuals who are ill or who have COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and will not be permitted into GDOE campuses or facilities.

Make copies of your supporting documents. If you need assistance with making copies, call the Head Start Central Office at 475-0484 to schedule an appointment.

Completed packet and supporting documents

Once packets are completed, they can be submitted to the Head Start staff during meal distribution at Grab-N-Go sites on Wednesdays and Fridays.

They can also be emailed to headstartregistration@gdoe.net.

Call Head Start central office in Tiyan to schedule an appointment for submission.

Head Start staff will review your documents and contact you to determine your child's eligibility and complete the registration process. Please update any changes in your home, mailing or contact information to ensure that we are able to contact you.

Documents required to determine eligibility:

Other documents may be required depending on each household's situation.

• Identification for parents and/or guardians in household (valid driver’s license, Guam ID, passport)

• Child’s birth certificate

• Child’s immunization card (shot record)

• Child’s Social Security number (Social Security card or receipt of application for a number)

• Income documents for all household parents and guardians for the last 12 months:

• Earned Income: 2019 W2 or Income Tax forms; check stubs from 2019-2020

• Unearned Income: TANF Certification from Public Health, Child Support, Financial Aid, Social Security benefits, GHURA Utility Reimbursements, Payments from Unemployment Compensation

• If no source of income, Statement of Support

• For those who are unemployed, you'll need:

- Letter of termination/resignation and the date and reason for leaving employment; Certification layoff or reduction of hours

- If unemployed for a total of 6 months or more, Unemployment Verification

- If applicable, legal documents relating to guardianship, child custody or name changes such as restraining order; marriage certificate or divorce decree when parent’s name is different from child’s birth certificate or identification cards

- If child has a certified disability, copy of current IEP documents from GDOE Special Education

For more information or to request reasonable accommodations, contact the Head Start Central Office at 475-0484.