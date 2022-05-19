The controversial legislative measure on abortion, Bill 291-36, has been removed as a potential item for the May session agenda, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Terlaje said the vote only temporarily prevents action on the bill. She also noted concerns that the bill’s sponsors could be trying to delay discussions and potential voting.

“Absent withdrawal of the bill, a vote blocking the bill from the agenda merely puts it off for another day when conditions are more favorable to the sponsors,” she stated in a release on Wednesday. “For example, one of the largest concerns stated at the public hearing, was that this bill was timed prior to the election. Placement of this bill on the agenda closer to the election may be the strategy. Unfortunately, that prolongs a very painful and divisive debate, as we have seen to be the goal in some states. I do not want that for our community.”

Attorney Peter Sgro, who helped draft the bill, has stated that Bill 291 was months in the making and denies there was any political timing or motivation behind its introduction. The Guam measure is just one of many challenging abortion rights in the United States in light of the implementation of laws like that in Texas, as well as the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Terlaje is the chairperson of the Committee on Health. She said regardless of her personal views on the issue of abortion and on Bill 291, she did her duty to “create a fair and accurate record of all the testimony on Bill 291, for any subsequent legislative deliberation and debate on this bill, and so that senators contemplating any further action on the bill can be fully informed by the public hearing.”

The bill is based on similar law in Texas that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected - normally within about six weeks which is earlier than most women know they are pregnant. Bill 291, as introduced, creates an exemption in cases of medical necessity but makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The health committee report includes "an overwhelming" 881 written testimonies against Bill 291, the speaker's release stated. Just a little over 280 written testimonies were in favor of the bill.

According to Terlaje, the report is more than 2,000 pages long and includes the intervening circumstances of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established abortion as a right in the United States for the last 50 years.

Public hearings

Public hearings were recently held on the bill, titled the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022. The Committee on Health, which handled the hearings, wasn’t able to finalize the report, which is necessary for it to be a confirmed item on the agenda.

The committee report was sent out 7 a.m. Wednesday for members of the Committee on Health to vote on but as of 3:30 p.m. only two members voted, according to Terlaje.

The Committee on Rules, which sets the agenda for legislative session, voted on Wednesday to remove the bill as a potential item on the agenda. Among those who voted to remove the bill were two of the bill's co-sponsors, Sens. Amanda Shelton and Frank Blas Jr., Terlaje stated. Shelton is also on the health committee. Sen. Chris Duenas, another co-sponsor, sits on the committee as well.

Sen. Telena Nelson, the main sponsor for Bill 291 and another member of the health committee, was on military duty but is expected to return Thursday.

Potential items on the agenda include those bills that senators believe could have a committee report ready by the time session is called.

As of Wednesday afternoon the speaker had not scheduled the date for session.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a final decision in June. Moreover, the report includes "the resulting complicated issue" of an already existing abortion ban that was enacted 30 years ago, but held unenforceable due to current court precedent upholding the right to an abortion.

Regardless, this local ban was never repealed and can be enforced if the Supreme Court overturns the current precedent on abortion. However, it also includes a referendum provision that ultimately places the issue of the ban in the hands of voters.