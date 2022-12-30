Guam Heartbeat Act veto override fails

The last act of the 36th Guam Legislature as a body was a motion made by outgoing Sen. Telena Nelson to override the governor's veto of Bill 291-36 (LS), the Guam Heartbeat Act. The override attempt, however, failed.

The Heartbeat Act was a controversial piece of legislation introduced by Nelson, which aimed to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, or when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The bill made it to the governor’s desk for her consideration, and was vetoed a day before the Dec. 29 legislative discussion.

Ten votes were needed to secure an override, but with eight favorable votes, four against and three senators excused from voting as a result of their absence, the attempt to override the veto failed.

During the brief extension of remarks, Sen. Chris Duenas took a moment to voice his dismay with the vote.

“Unfortunately, the override didn’t happen on Bill 291-36, but I want to say in the three terms that I served and the hundreds of bills I debated over, voted for or didn’t vote for, overrides that I voted for or didn’t vote for, Bill 291-36 was a bill that required absolute steadfastness - regardless of what side you were on."

There were many voices that came forward as the bill moved through the Legislature, from people on both sides of the issue. Duenas applauded Nelson for staying the course in the face of a community divided on the measure.

“The bottom line is that this is, … Sen. Nelson has displayed a very well-regarded quality that people look for in legislators in that she endured the wraths and storms of a very contentious piece of legislation. That came at a high cost. I know that because she shared that with me personally - the costs. But, as she said, … she simply will not give up on her fight for the right to life. I share that belief,” Duenas said, noting Nelson’s tenacity. "I am sure we haven’t seen the last of Sen. Nelson."

Nelson thanked those who carried the Guam Heartbeat Act forward.

“(For) keeping the peace, most especially during the most adversarial times that I have ever seen, ... I’d like to thank those that helped me shoulder this piece of legislation,” Nelson said. “With the Guam Freedom Coalition, I met a lot of great people, got to experience the commitment they have to our community to protect our children, to ensure they have a safe home, to help mothers going through difficult pregnancies (and) situations in their life," said Nelson. "I can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and sacrifice … for this fundamental purpose of protecting life.”