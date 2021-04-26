Guam High senior accepts appointment to US Naval Academy

Guam High School senior Jewel Amber Marquez Maigue has accepted her appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Maigue is the Navy JROTC cadet commanding officer, the senior class vice president, and the National Honor Society public relations officer at her school.

Throughout high school, Maigue was the recipient of the Commander, Joint Region Marianas Student Excellence Award and served as a senator in the 32nd Guam Youth Congress. Jewel worked her way through the Navy JROTC Panther Company ranks, serving in various positions including cadet Color Guard commander and cadet supply chief. She was also co-captain of the Guam High Junior Varsity Girls’ Rugby Team in School Year 2018-2019.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s freshman class.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy.

Jewel Maigue is the daughter of senior chief petty officer Jefferson Maigue and Valerie Maigue of Ipan, Talofofo and the granddaughter of Romeo and Bella Marquez of Dededo, Guam and Cesar and Lerida Maigue of San Diego, California.