Guam Homeland official: No immediate threat

There is no indication of an immediate threat to Guam or the Northern Marianas at this time, according to Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the governor's acting Homeland Security advisor, regarding the recent reports of a China air force video simulating an attack on what appeared to be the northern tip Guam.

"We will continue to monitor events surrounding our region, in coordination with our local, military and federal partners," Aguigui added.

Reuters had reported on Monday that China's air force had released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appeared to be Andersen Air Force Base.

"The video, released on Saturday on the People’s Liberation Army Air Force Weibo account, came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express anger at the visit of a senior U.S. State Department official to Taipei," Reuters reported.

The Reuters report had also followed additional calls from U.S. Navy Adm. Phil Davidson to place an Aegis Ashore missile defense system on Guam.

There are billions of dollars in defense capability on island, and there needs to be some investment in defending those capabilities as well, said Davidson, who leads the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command.

Guam delegate candidate Robert Underwood capitalized on Davidson's statements, stating that his comments indicate Guam may be facing a situation similar to the one it faced prior to World War II. "Not being on the House Armed Services Committee has cost the island of Guam important oversight for the protection of the island. There is no funding in the House bill for development of missile defense on Guam," Underwood stated in a press release.

Michael San Nicolas, the current Guam delegate and Democratic rival to Underwood, countered by stating that recent news stories that have indicated there is a lack of awareness or commitment to missile defense on Guam, are "factually incorrect."

According to San Nicolas, the Missile Defense Agency has initiated funded architecture studies for a missile defense system on Guam. Timelines are such that the next phase of project funding is better suited for the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, while phase 1 should be completed before then, San Nicolas stated.

He called both the recent video and Underwood's comments a "show of weakness."

"The showmanship of my challenger regarding an implied lack of commitment to funding missile defense on Guam is a false flag that is no different than the recent China (PRC) video on social media imagining an implied attack on Guam - both are not based in reality, are intended to scare people into acting irrationally for their own agenda, and are a show of weakness rather than strength," San Nicolas stated.

Sen. William Castro, the Republican challenger for the delegate seat, said Guam will need to build bridges and strong partnerships to secure the necessary resources to deter, protect and respond to threats.

"Looking ahead, direct, overt threats to our island by international superpowers such as China, North Korea and other terrorist-sponsoring states require a strong, active, and informed voice in Washington, D.C., with a proven record of the capacity and ability to work with others, the commitment to going the distance to bring forth a solution that addresses all threats to life and health on Guam," Castro stated.

The governor has not responded to a request for comment on the matter.