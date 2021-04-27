The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, Joint Region Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam, and Andersen Air Force Base will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
GHS/OCD will test the 19 All Hazards Alert Warning System sirens in conjunction with JRM, Navy base, and Andersen monthly routine testing of the Giant Voice sirens. Residents will hear a voice announcing the start and end of the test, and a 10-seconds alert siren tone.
Siren sites to be tested:
1. GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights
2. Agat Marina
3. John F. Kennedy High School
4. Talofofo Elementary School
5. Asan Mayor's Office
6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End
7. Inarajan Elementary School
8. Yona Mayor's Office
9. Ft. Soledad, Umatac
10. Guam Waterworks Authority Pump Station, Merizo
11. Ija Agricultural Station, Inalåhan
12. Port Authority of Guam
13. Agat Senior Citizen's Center
14. Hotel Nikko Guam
15. Tamuning Mayor’s Office
16. George Washington High School
17. Piti village
18. GWA site, Malojloj
19. Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, Adelup
For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna Blas at (671) 478-0208 or email jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov or Public Affairs Officer Theresa Merto Cepeda at (671) 339-2663 or email theresa.cepeda@fe.navy.mil.