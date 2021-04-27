The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, Joint Region Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam, and Andersen Air Force Base will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

GHS/OCD will test the 19 All Hazards Alert Warning System sirens in conjunction with JRM, Navy base, and Andersen monthly routine testing of the Giant Voice sirens. Residents will hear a voice announcing the start and end of the test, and a 10-seconds alert siren tone.

Siren sites to be tested:

1. GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights

2. Agat Marina

3. John F. Kennedy High School

4. Talofofo Elementary School

5. Asan Mayor's Office

6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End

7. Inarajan Elementary School

8. Yona Mayor's Office

9. Ft. Soledad, Umatac

10. Guam Waterworks Authority Pump Station, Merizo

11. Ija Agricultural Station, Inalåhan

12. Port Authority of Guam

13. Agat Senior Citizen's Center

14. Hotel Nikko Guam

15. Tamuning Mayor’s Office

16. George Washington High School

17. Piti village

18. GWA site, Malojloj

19. Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, Adelup

For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna Blas at (671) 478-0208 or email jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov or Public Affairs Officer Theresa Merto Cepeda at (671) 339-2663 or email theresa.cepeda@fe.navy.mil.