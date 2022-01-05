Guam Homeland Security: No immediate threat from reported NK missile launch

A reported missile launch out of North Korea doesn't pose an immediate threat to Guam, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

The offices, working with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, and federal and military partners, are monitoring events surrounding the region, including reports of the recent launch of an unidentified projectile out of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, today, a press release states.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Based on available data, there was no indication the reported launch posed an immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas,” Guam's Homeland Security Advisor Samantha Brennan said. “Our offices, along with our local, military and federal partners, will continue to monitor the events surrounding our region.”

Several hours ago, South Korea’s military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea, according to The Associated Press.