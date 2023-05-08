Preparing the island’s first responders, fire services, emergency management and leaders of security and safety is a top priority for Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense. The agency will roll out more natural disaster training this month, GHS/OCD said in a press release.

In conjunction with the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center, GHS/OCD will host the Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Disaster Management training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, according to the release.

The training will focus on the new technology, known as UAS, which is “revolutionizing disaster management” and improving response and recovery across the board.

Attendees will “gain a basic understanding of UAS, learn the general concepts to help an agency build a successful UAS program, learn the importance of engaging the local community, understand the need to ensure that privacy issues, civil rights and civil liberties are thoroughly addressed, identify when UAS would enhance a disaster mission and understand the basics of UAS types and sensors,” the center said in the release.

The overall course goal is to provide a basic overview of UAS so agencies can learn the first steps in determining if UAS are right for their work.

There are four course modules that will be covered — the types of unmanned aircraft systems available, how they are used in disaster management, regulations and essential elements for UAS success, the center said.

“The course materials will familiarize participants with the main types and capabilities of rotary and fixed-wing UAS, as well as the types of payloads and missions that generally are best for each with examples of how certain payloads have been or could be used in relevant situations to aid in disaster management,” the center said in the release.

Attendees will walk away with the knowledge of what is covered under UAS regulations, who may operate UAS, what Federal Aviation Administration authorization allows and what the major issues are for UAS integration.

“The course provides an overview of several important elements that require full consideration when creating and operating a UAS program, including involving the local community in all stages of UAS program development, and the critical need to protect privacy, civil rights and civil liberties in a UAS program, including with data collection, retention, management, security, oversight and accountability,” said the NDPTC.