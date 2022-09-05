For the first time since 2019, government of Guam employees gathered Sunday to celebrate Labor Day at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, or Ypao Beach, in Tumon.

On the hot, sunny day, in front of one of Guam’s beautiful beaches, music filled the air as GovGuam workers and members of the public danced in front of the stage, located at the main pavilion of the park.

Families participated in carabao rides, face painting and many other other fun activities and games held at the park.

Food such as kelaguen, fried chicken, red rice and gollai hagun suni, to name a few, was provided by local government agencies at their canopies, open to employees and families.

The annual Labor Day picnic hosted by GovGuam has not been celebrated for the last two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor Day, a federal holiday, is recognized across the nation on the first Monday in September, and celebrated to acknowledge the contributions of those in the workforce.

Cabinet members of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration participated in a version of musical chairs and other employees performed in the GovGuam’s Got Talent competition.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with some of the leadership of government agencies on the island.

GDOE

“Happy Labor Day to all the GovGuam employees and most especially our Guam Department of Education employees,” said Francis E. Santos, acting GDOE superintendent. “This is a nice celebration and we always like to know that we have one extra holiday in our work schedule.”

Public school educators continued to provide education to more than 27,000 students islandwide during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GEDA

“Well, Labor Day, I believe, was started to honor all those activists that created safe and good working environments for the people, and the poor people in the United States,” said Melanie Mendiola, chief executive officer of the Guam Economic Development Authority. “We've been working since the pandemic, we've been doing so much with regard to pushing out programs for the community for small businesses, by partnering with public health state care programs, and for nonprofits for (qualifying certificate) programs.”

GEDA employs about 30 people, she noted.

“So, we're a small but mighty agency and so that means that there's a lot of work spread among a few employees. So times like this is a good day. Labor Day is a great day to celebrate the work of the public servant,” Mendiola said.

GMHA

Like many hospitals across the globe, Guam’s only public hospital continues to fight the virus to this day, while also helping patients not battling COVID-19.

“So this is an opportunity for us to show our gratitude and to honor them for all the great work that they do, the hard work that they do, especially at the hospital to keep it running, especially during COVID,” said Lillian Perez Posadas, chief executive officer at Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. “They've risked their lives to be out there taking care of the COVID patients and so it's our way of showing our gratitude and our recognition of them.”

Cindy Hanson, the new public information officer at GMHA, shared her thoughts with the Post about Labor Day.

“Being a new employee with the hospital, this is like my first Labor Day in decades. So, I'm having a really great time. These guys are having a really great time. You know, it's always a wonderful experience when we get to come together with everybody in the hospital. We don't always get to see each other, especially our nurses. They're always working so hard, caring for everybody. So this is a really great opportunity for us all to get together and enjoy each other and meet our co-workers from the different government agencies. And we've just been spending time with the governor. So that was really cool.”

DRT

“Look at our team, they're here with their families enjoying the time,” said Dafne Mansapit Shimizu, director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation. “The last time we celebrated Labor Day was 2019. So I think it's much-needed. But, again, we're just really enjoying just getting together with our families and eating and enjoying the time here. And it has been a pretty challenging 2-1/2 years because of COVID. So this is very nice.”

DRT has modernized a lot of its operations, including renewing car registration and driver's licenses, to better serve the people of Guam, in the last two years, Shimizu said.