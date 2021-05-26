Guam hosting Singapore Air Force for two months

Another round of international military training is set to begin in the coming days, according to the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The country’s military branch confirmed a team of airmen will be on Guam for a two-month detachment at Andersen Air Force Base. Fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and personnel from Singapore will train with American allies “to sharpen and hone our professional competencies,” the RSAF wrote on a Facebook post announcing the deployment, which added the U.S. Navy’s VAQ-132 aircraft squadron, based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, is also set to take part in the exercises.

The visiting RSAF said it has been working closely with U.S. counterparts to take necessary health and safety precautions during the detachment. Safe management measures implemented include pre-departure restriction of movement and pre-and post-deployment swab tests. The RSAF wrote it will ensure its personnel “abide by the U.S.' health and safety measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

“Overseas training such as this is important for the RSAF as we face airspace constraints in Singapore,” the Singapore Air Force stated, later adding: “This training opportunity in Guam is a testament to the trust and cooperation between our armed forces, as well as the excellent and long-standing bilateral defense relations between Singapore and the U.S.”

Andersen Air Force Base’s public affairs office told The Guam Daily Post they will be releasing more about the visit “as the weeks continue.” Fighter aircraft from Singapore have been deployed to Guam for rotational training since 2017, according to the RSAF.