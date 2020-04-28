Guam Housing Corp. posts net gain of $727K

The Office of Public Accountability has released the Guam Housing Corp.'s fiscal year 2019 audit, which shows GHC had a net gain of $727,000, reflecting a rebound from a net loss of $569,000 in the prior budget year.

Independent auditors Ernst & Young LLP didn't find any issues with GHC's finances, the audit states.

GHC's total operating revenues increased by 11%, or $258,000, to $2.6 million.

This increase was mainly due to a 15% increase in rental income to $868,000, a $57,000 gain on the sale of foreclosed assets, and $53,000 in fiscal 2019 interest income on investments held by bond trustees.

GHC's total operating expenses decreased by 35%, or $1 million, to $1.9 million in fiscal 2019.

This was mainly due in part to the decrease in retiree supplemental and health benefits and professional services, the audit found.

The amount of GHC's home loans decreased by 3.6%, or $1 million, from $28.7 million in fiscal 2018.

The decrease was due to $1.5 million in payoffs, $1.1 million in monthly payments, plus $156,000 from one foreclosure, offset by a new loan's principal disbursements and deferment totaling $1.7 million.

GHC issued five loans totaling $824,000 under the Direct Loan Program, five loans totaling $930,000 under the Revolving Loan Program, and 10 loans totaling $342,000 under the Community Affordable Housing Action Trust program.

At the end of fiscal 2019, 14 applicants totaling $2.2 million in home loans were awaiting documents for their loan commitments.

Although loans were committed, there have been delays in principal disbursements on home loans due to the limited number of skilled workers on Guam, the audit states.

GHC's borrowers are experiencing challenges in securing a contractor to build their homes, the audit report states.