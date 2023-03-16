Guam in ‘new era of prosperity’

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is asking lawmakers to maintain the Business Privilege Tax at 5% and to use continued revenue surpluses to repair schools and reinforce efforts to counter substance abuse on Guam, in addition to maintaining existing appropriations to the Guam Department of Education, Guam Police Department and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

“Tonight, I propose a fundamental shift in the way we repair our public schools, invest in our classrooms, and keep our streets safe,” Leon Guerrero said during her 2023 State of the Island Address, delivered Wednesday evening.

“Taking these three steps now that we have eliminated the deficit will secure realistic funding that will repair classrooms we can be proud of and provide the law enforcement officers and counselors we need to truly combat crime,” she added.

The BPT was previously set at 4% but was raised to 5% in 2018 to offset a reduction in government revenue caused by Trump-era income tax cuts. Business organizations have since been seeking to roll back the tax rate.

As in prior legislatures, proposals have been introduced in the current legislature to lower the BPT, either with the caveat that businesses provide a certain level of health insurance to employees, or simply to assist small businesses.

Leon Guerrero said Wednesday that both goals are praiseworthy, but added that, historically, 85% of businesses on Guam already pay BPT less than 5% due to limited exceptions.

“Moreover, lowering the BPT for the top 15% of business earners would mean removing more than $65 million in general fund revenues annually. These are revenues paid by federal contractors and others benefiting from the military buildup, which are among the wealthiest entities licensed to do business in Guam,” the governor said, before urging lawmakers to not roll back the BPT if they expect better school facilities and decreases in crime and drugs in the streets.

To further assist GDOE with utilizing federal dollars for school repairs, the governor also urged lawmakers to fix local procurement law, raise the salaries of technical staff in bidding and spec writing and to give GDOE the resources it needs to “truly invest in our classrooms.”

Pay raises

The governor also pushed lawmakers to implement pay raises for government workers under the General Pay Plan. She stated that recruitment at Behavioral Health comes to a halt because potential hires can't be paid enough, that GDOE isn't able to hire skilled labor for basic maintenance because the GPP is not competitive with the private sector and that the same issue occurs at the Department of Revenue and Taxation for revenue agents, auditors and support staff.

“At every level of the public sector, we are dealing with certain inescapable realities,” the governor stated.

“First, the career professionals we relied on for years are either moving on or retiring. Second, as the public sector transitions to a new generation of employees, we must also contend with the realities of a post-COVID world,” she added, stating further that work can happen without borders and the struggle to find and keep competent professionals is more global now than before.

Leon Guerrero had included the cost of the pay raises in her executive budget request for fiscal year 2024 and has submitted legislation to implement the raises by April this year.

“I have no more elections to win. I approved the update to the General Pay Plan because it is necessary, sustainable and urgent. And, it is the right thing to do,” the governor said Wednesday night to applause.

“I don’t care whose name you put on it. Send me a clean bill that appropriates for increases in the General Pay Plan before April and I will sign it. Send me a fiscal year 2024 budget that does the same and let’s keep our government working toward a new and meaningful prosperity,” she added.

A shortage of skilled labor and billions of dollars in federal construction contracts have drastically increased the cost of home construction in the last decade, the governor said.

She referred to the work of the late Ray Topasna, former head of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, in the identification of more than 4,500 vacant housing units that are either stuck in probate or lack the basic repairs to be livable. Leon Guerrero wants to see these houses become affordable homes.

“Our approach must be simple: Leverage federal and private partnerships to continue building affordable homes led by the private sector. Rehabilitate unused houses or units so they can become new homes for working families. And maximize the use of home construction opportunities funded by (the Department of Defense) for their personnel. Let us do this work together,” the governor said.

And to reduce construction costs, Leon Guerrero said local leaders must help Del. James Moylan to win congressional support in order to bring more H-2B workers to Guam.

Medical campus

One of the last things discussed in the governor's address was the effort to build a medical complex at the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, to include a new hospital.

The governor and Speaker Therese Terlaje, who oversees land and health issues at the legislature, were at odds Wednesday morning over a lease for Eagles Field with the federal government - land which several families claim ancestral ownership.

Leon Guerrero chided Terlaje, who was seated behind her, about the lack of action taken on a land bank reform measure submitted to the speaker last term. This is intended to facilitate financial compensation to original owners whose lands remain under federal control.

The governor submitted an updated bill this term and she asked that the Legislature move the bill forward expeditiously.

However, the bill was first referred to the committee on appropriations, led by Sen. Joe San Agustin. It was re-referred Wednesday afternoon to the speaker's committee and is tentatively set for a hearing in April.

“Note that the Office of Finance and Budget has not clearly certified funds are sufficient to cover this appropriation. The prior Bill No. 345-36 was delivered to the Legislature in November 2022, one month prior to the ending of the term and there was no funds attached to it,” the speaker stated in a release.