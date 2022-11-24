Guam included in $3.1 billion Walmart drug suit settlement

The Office of the Attorney General announced Guam will be part of a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart related to the opioid epidemic.

Walmart reached a settlement to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores and require improvements in how it handles opioids, according to a release from the attorney general's office.

Guam is among U.S. states and territories involved in the settlement that are expecting to see $3.1 billion divided among them to be used for treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid use disorder, the release added.

"The settlement means more resources for Guam to support drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services," said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. "This means paying for the treatment, recovery and support services that the families need, and changing business practices to make sure we never see this happen again. This nationwide settlement will provide critical resources to those struggling with the crisis and requires Walmart to implement enhanced measures to prevent inappropriate dispensing in the future."

The money, which has yet to be distributed, will be deposited into Guam's opioid trust fund account and the Opioid Recovery Advisory Council will decide how the funds will be dispersed, the release stated.

Earlier settlements

This is the sixth opioid-related settlement secured by the Guam AG's Consumer Protection Division, which will bring a total of over $13 million to Guam.

Three of those settlements, according to Post files, resulted from lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey & Company and Mallinckrodt.

In addition, there was confirmation last month that promising negotiations were underway with Walgreens and CVS, according to the release.