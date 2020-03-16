U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Friday announced more than $118 million in grants to support local homeless assistance programs across the country, HUD stated in a release. The funding total includes $51,165 for Guam.

"This round of HUD's Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to approximately 630 local programs on the front lines, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness, the release stated. Earlier this year, HUD announced $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of local programs working toward addressing the needs of homeless individuals and families.

HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs, the release stated.