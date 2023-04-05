Guam included in panel to discuss issues shared among US territories

Last week, Guam was included in a panel with other United States territories hosted by the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association at the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., Catholic Law News reported.

The event was held to discuss pressing issues currently facing the territories. Guam Del. James Moylan represented the island remotely via Zoom.

Law students questioned the delegate on what effects inflation, national defense and representation had on the island, which he answered by highlighting a few of his initiatives.

For example, he mentioned his efforts to procure funding to build deeper harbors on Guam, which he believes will help decrease inflation on the price of supplies needed to meet the current demand.

“(With this) the island could accommodate large ships and receive greater amounts of basic supplies, like groceries,” Moylan told Catholic Law News. "Guam’s distance from the continental United States causes the prices of items that are readily accessible for mainlanders to skyrocket."

To illustrate these cost concerns, Moylan gave an example of how a simple 20-foot ladder, normally costing $200 to $300 in the states, would cost an island resident upward of $700.

Among other issues discussed was “the importance of the United States’ military presence in Guam, the effects that the Affordable Care Act had on Guamanians, incentives to bring businesses such as the film industry to Guam, and whether Guam’s status as an unincorporated territory, lacking full representation in Congress, affects supply lines and the cost of living on the island.”

In raising the island's challenges for the law community to recognize, Moylan stressed how education on Guam would benefit from increased federal funding, “through which its populace could develop a fuller understanding of the various paths they could pursue to change the island’s status."

The island's delegate noted the priority of obtaining for Guamanians, who are American citizens, the same benefits available to citizens in the states, such as access to Supplemental Security Income.

Information was provided in a Catholic Law News report.