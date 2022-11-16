Guam Industry Forum talks 3D printing opportunities

The 2022 Guam Industry Forum delved into the advancement of technology on island, specifically 3D printing, its benefits and potential for use for the military buildup and commercially.

Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America, or ASTRO, a nonprofit think tank advancing public good through manufacturing policy and technology development, took the lead in explaining to Guam Industry Forum attendees what it does and how it is involved locally.

“We carry out a whole range of activities, our predominant focus is around national security,” Neal Orringer, president of ASTRO America, said. “We work a lot to provide advice and counsel to top leaders in the manufacturing and we do a lot of national security research."

ASTRO America signed a contract with the Guam Economic Development Authority in August to conduct a 12-month study on local 3D printing.

“There are two phases, one is a feasibility analysis to understand exactly what the challenges and what the conditions are on island to satisfy the needs for building up," Orringer said, later adding: "Phase two is going to be the actual establishment of an implementation plan. So we are taking a 12-month initiative and we’re in the midpoint of our phase one."

Expected outputs, according to the the study, are to establish a baseline analysis of Guam’s economic readiness for feasible additive manufacturing, or AM, adoption, including:

Accessing current capabilities and needs for supply chain development.

Potential strategies for developing such a workforce and capabilities.

Potential demand, including U.S. government stakeholders.

Orringer posed a rhetorical question to attendees: "Why do we care about 3D printing and why does it make sense for Guam?"

“Our belief is the ability to print parts at the point of need, on demand, would allow such an incredible potential to address logistical challenges impacting our DOD customers, as well as commercial customers,” Orringer said.

In May, President Joe Biden's administration celebrated the launch of AM Forward and called on Congress to pass the bipartisan Innovation Act, as Biden’s top economic priority is to fight inflation by lowering costs working families face and lowering the federal deficit.

One of the ways to achieve this is by relying on more products made in America, Orringer said.

“We believe that this could be a very important tool for reducing the logistical tail, reducing the warehouse investitures and really just overcoming that guessing game. How frequently do we face situations where you are trying to determine and predict what kind of part is going to break down, and then you have to wait not just months - but sometimes a year to requisition parts from the mainland,” Orringer said.

He noted that with 3D printing on island, the lead time would be days instead of months.

There are other ancillary benefits to be gained, he said, such as strengthening America’s security in the Indo-Pacific region, creating a strong drive for economic development and serving as a source of economic growth.

“It could be a catalyst for direct investment from large aerospace, defense and additive manufacturing companies," he said, later adding, "We are already beginning to talk to really interested parties in the continental United States."

Orringer provided attendees an introduction to 3D additive manufacturing, noting there are a host of 3D printing technologies, including Powder Bed Fusion and Sterolithography.

“There are actually seven plus 3D additive technologies,” Orringer said. “One being the Powder Bed Fusion, the most common for aerospace applications, … but we also have applications for medical implants.”

Powder Bed Fusion involves a moving laser selectively melting powder, Orringer said. A laser of electron beams may be used on materials such as metal, polymer or ceramic. Sterolithography involves the use of a polymer process, which has enough precision to create medical implants such as hearing aids or dental aligners.

“A lot of people think we are talking science fiction, but it’s been around for 30 years. I think there’s a real opportunity here to bring something on island if we are able to stand up a workforce and the technology that’s required and supply chain,” he said.

In fact, DoD has plans to utilize 3D printing technology called Material extrusion, Orringer said, adding the material extrusion method is capable of creating complex concrete shapes.

"There is a growing U.S. military presence. … We’ve been talking with folks … to address the logistical challenges and I believe there is a lot of low-hanging fruit, based on our conversation,” he said.

For Guam, there are three AM centers proposed: an AM qualification and teaching lab, rapid prototyping center and replacement parts and production.

According to Orringer, this is just the beginning of the conversation.

“We are really excited to be here. We really believe there’s opportunity in Guam, not only the center for excellence or 3D printing or both, …. (but also) transshipment into the United States as well as perhaps an opportunity to be a regional player,” Orringer said.

He said a timeline to stand up 3D printing capabilities on Guam is 12 to 24 months.

“The challenge is trying to work through some of the workforce development issues. I am always a conservative person when it comes to setting expectations, so I would say 24 months would be a good target to get things operational,” Orringer said.