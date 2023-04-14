Video game visionary turned leading climate change advocate Henk Rogers made big waves Thursday morning at the University of Guam 2023 Conference on Island Sustainability.

The entrepreneur with a passion for clean energy brought Guam into the fold of his global initiative, the Blue Planet Alliance, to end all use of carbon-based fuels by 2045.

“I found my missions in life,” Rogers said during the conference at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon. He recalled the time he first saw an article saying all the world's coral reefs would be destroyed by the end of the century. “I moved to Hawaii when I was 18. I was surfing. I was diving. I was in love with the ocean and everything about the ocean.”

He told the audience that when he saw this, he immediately wanted to make an impact and enact positive change.

Coral reefs are affected by ocean acidification, Rogers said, and “ocean acidification is caused by carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide is caused by us. We’re doing it. We’re the ones, with all of our internal combustion.”

The first mission, to end the use of carbon-based fuel, is the goal his Blue Planet Foundation in Hawaii was founded to achieve, he said.

He said he believes that “before you ask anybody to clean their room, you have to clean your own room,” and, for Rogers, that was Hawaii.

“At first, the utilities didn’t want to listen to me at all. How does Guam make electricity? By burning oil. Hawaii spent $5 billion a year on oil and a billion on coal. Thirty percent of the oil goes to jet fuel (and) 30% goes to ground transportation. That leaves 40%, or $2 billion of oil, and a billion on coal, $3 billion. A million people. Do the calculation,” he said.

“It’s the reason that our rents are high and our salaries are low. It’s the reason that, as an economy, we struggle."

In 2015, Rogers noted that Hawaii passed the mandate to go 100% renewable by 2045, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the United Nations.

“I’d really like to see the end of climate change by the 100th anniversary of the United Nations,” he said.

The foundation worked to change the business model of utilities in Hawaii, which Rogers said came out to almost half the cost of utilities for the consumer.

“We’re on track. Hawaii’s on track. We have today reached our 2030 goal, which was 40% renewable energy. We’re already there because we’ve got the right incentives in place. Hawaii’s moving really fast,” Rogers said proudly.

Making strides

Including Hawaii and Guam, Rogers said 22 states and territories have similar goals. He said the movement is making real strides and spreading across the nation. It is just the start, however, and there is still 94% of the world that “we’ve got to change.”

“Our thinking is that we are going to do the same thing that we did in the states," he said. "We start with islands and then we start moving to the mainland. So, in the world, we’re starting with islands and then we’re moving onto countries."

He said the foundation is working to make agreements with countries to reach the 100% renewable energy goal.

“The last part is execution,” he said, which is the stage Hawaii is in right now. “To make sure it actually happens. The worst thing that we can do is set a goal and then not achieve it. We have to achieve it, that’s the whole point. Especially since Hawaii’s the model. We cannot fail in Hawaii.”

There are several programs within the initiative, such as an ambassador program and a fellows program, that engage the youth to push against the status quo. Young leaders are brought to Hawaii to be put on a fast-track program to work with partners such as the East-West Center, the University of Guam and the Obama Foundation.

Joining the alliance

“Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has agreed to sign the Blue Planet Climate Agreement and University of Guam President (Thomas) Krise has agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding for the University of Guam to advance the leadership components and education,” Austin Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, said during the conference.

More countries continue to join the alliance. According to Rogers, both Tonga and Tuvalu last year signed agreements to achieve the 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

“The Blue Planet Climate Agreement says, whereas the parties are committed to achieving this climate restoring benchmark and, whereas the parties are also committed to working together to create a world in which humanity and nature live in harmony. Therefore, the parties agree to work together to ensure that Guam can achieve renewable energy production through wind, solar, ocean thermal, wave resources, and decrease its reliance on oil and fossil fuel,” said Rogers.

“And (the) memorandum of understanding is very simple. The parties agree to work together to create a world in which humanity and nature live in harmony. That’s all it takes."