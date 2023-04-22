On the eve of Earth Day, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero proclaimed Saturday, April 22, 2023, as Earth Day, and April Earth Month, as a way to make the island more aware and active in its efforts to protect the environment and tackle climate change. First celebrated April 22, 1970, Guam joins the world for Earth Day with the signing of Proclamation 2023-36.

“Over just the past five years, we’ve been much more active and much more aggressive in areas that we can to protect our environment – we’ve had laws that ban plastics, we’re working towards cleaning up our island,” the governor said during the signing ceremony. “We do all have the same goal and that is to protect our earth, our island, and continue on with sustainability efforts. ... I feel our people, all of us, have really rallied very well to provide some strategic actions to help with our island.”

Numerous initiatives have been created though the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability, under the leadership of Austin Shelton, and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio to promote economic sustainability and keep a clean environment, the governor said.

“We’ve just recently had a very successful Island Sustainability Conference for many island leaders from all over the world there to come together and discuss ideas, hear solutions and share actions that have worked in their areas and will continue to do,” Leon Guerrero said.

Guam can now better target and better provide plans and actions toward achieving the 17 goals the United Nations have set forth, the governor said.

“I think in our efforts in so doing that we can really be successful in sustaining our island, not just against the challenges of climate change, but also in challenges in disasters of crisis where we are threatened of our food security, and continue on with the work to do to make food sustainability on our island, to decrease our dependence on outside sources,” said Leon Guerrero.

The lieutenant governor acknowledged the efforts of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency in evolving the island’s environmental policy and maintaining one mindset toward effective action.

“All the Pacific leaders have declared that climate change is the existential threat to the entire Pacific, and you have all been doing so many things in your individual programs to help us make sure that this unprecedented development that we’re seeing again here in Guam is being done with our ecology and our environment,” said Tenorio.

According to the proclamation, Guam is on its way to a cleaner environment by shifting policies and actions.

"Whereas the people of Guam observe Earth Day and Earth Month by joining together for a continuing commitment and cooperative effort to preserve our island’s environment,” the proclamation states. "And Whereas last month the island celebrated Mes CHamoru and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency’s 50th Anniversary. With Earth Day and Earth Month, we continue to be inspired by our indigenous heritage, ancestral, ecological wisdom, and legacy of protecting our island’s resources through sustainable and progressive action."

An example of that result was in the recycling rate's rise from 4% in 2021 to 29% in 2022, according to the proclamation. Guam also reached a major milestone earlier in 2023 by updating the island’s integrated solid waste management plan and zero waste plan.

“We are well on our way to make great strides toward green growth and a circular economy and the United Nations sustainable development goals,” the proclamation states.

Efforts are continuously being made to help protect the environment, such as the GEPA’s efforts Friday morning to help restore fire-ravaged areas on the island by holding a planting ceremony of 200 trees, according to Michelle Lastimoza, deputy administrator of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.