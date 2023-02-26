Guam joins US Climate Alliance

Guam has become the second U.S. territory to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors who work together to accelerate emission reductions, strengthen resilience to the impacts of climate change and aim to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she believes islands like Guam are uniquely positioned to talk about climate impacts because of the island’s susceptibility to hotter weather, risks to freshwater supplies, coral reef death and stronger typhoons.

“With the support of a national coalition committed to a more sustainable future, we also are more empowered to pursue resilient conservation solutions,” stated Leon Guerrero.

This month, the governor participated in the Micronesian Presidents Summit and Micronesian Islands Forum hosted by the Federated States of Micronesia in Pohnpei, where they discussed regional security; infrastructure; and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

“These issues are important for the whole of Micronesia to address, as they also affect our long-term resilience and environmental quality. In building on the principles of the declaration on U.S.-Pacific partnership presented by President (Joe) Biden last September, we will support the advancement of responsible climate policy and elevate our experience as Pacific Islanders to inform federal policy and program development,” Leon Guerrero stated.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty between 194 different parties, which includes commitments from all countries involved, to adapt to the impacts of climate change and abide by a climate action plan set forth by the United Nations.

According to the release, governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance commit to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and pledge to:

• Collectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26%–28% below 2005 levels by 2025, 50%–52% below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve overall net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050.

• Accelerate new and existing policies to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, build resilience to the impacts of climate change and promote clean energy deployment.

• Center equity, environmental justice and a just economic transition in their efforts to achieve their climate goals and create high-quality jobs.

• Track and report progress to the global community in appropriate settings, including when the world convenes to take stock of the Paris Agreement.