Okkodo High School 11th grader Scott Aflague II is on a path to live out his childhood dream. He has been selected as a recipient of the Commander Naval Air Forces Private Pilot Program Scholarship and is well on his way to earning his wings.

“You are part of the first group of Junior Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets selected for this scholarship. The road ahead will be filled with challenges and hard work, but I am confident that you will meet those challenges head-on and earn your wings as a private pilot," senior instructor Marine Sgt. Maj. Vincent Santiago said Friday during a recognition ceremony at the school.

Aflague is one of eight Junior ROTC cadets to be selected for the scholarship. He is the only Junior ROTC cadet on the island to receive the scholarship.

“I’m very honored. I have not seen any individual get this opportunity, so I’m very happy and proud of myself. But, I am thankful for the people around me, they really pushed me to get this,” Aflague said.

To get the scholarship, Aflague had to push past challenges and meet the deadlines for eligibility.

“It was quite stressful because, during the time that the applications were open, there was a lot of exams during school so it was hard to juggle,” Aflague said.

He underwent a physical fitness test, collected recommendations and submitted his high school transcripts to meet the eligibility requirements for the program. He also took an aviation qualifying test.

“It was math, weight perception, table reading, instrument comprehension, those types of subjects,” Aflague said.

Each step brought him closer to fulfilling his childhood dream.

“Both my parents, my dad (works) at the airport and my mom is at United. She always brought me out to all these events and I was always fascinated at how such a large object can fly like that and I said I want to handle that, that’s what I’ve dreamed of,” Aflague said.

His dream to fly is inspired by his mom.

“Anything dealing with commercial airlines, I want to fly for United Airlines, I want to be an airline pilot, that’s my dream,” Aflague said.

He thanked his parents, instructors and God for making his dream a reality.

The flight academy program, a private pilot summer scholarship program, is approximately eight weeks and conducted at partnering universities nationwide. Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a private pilot certification, according to the NJROTC Flight Academy.

The flight academy is intended to inspire and encourage high school students of diverse backgrounds toward aviation careers.