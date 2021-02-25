Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. has tapped Judge Arthur Barcinas of the Superior Court of Guam to serve as a part-time associate justice of the Palau Supreme Court's Trial Division.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside my colleagues on the Palau Supreme Court and to contribute to the jurisprudence in the Pacific region,” stated Barcinas on Wednesday.

The Palau Supreme Court was created in 1981.

“The part-time contributions of regional professionals like Judge Barcinas allow us to manage conflicts, while also providing fresh insight and helpful contributions to our developing legal system,” stated Whipps Jr.

Judge Barcinas has served as a judge of the Superior Court of Guam since 2005 and currently presides over general jurisdiction cases and the Mental Health Court.

“Judge Barcinas is a respected judicial authority not only on Guam but throughout Micronesia. His pro tempore service in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and in the Federated States of Micronesia shows his commitment to the rule of law, and to helping develop young court systems. It is my pleasure to hereby appoint him to the Trial Division of the Palau Supreme Court as a part-time Associate Justice,” stated Whipps.

Barcinas received a bachelor of science in political science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1986, and a juris doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law in 1989.