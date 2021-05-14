Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is not relaxing the policy on wearing masks in public at this time, even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases.

"Although the CDC has issued new guidance relative to masks, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero continues to ask the people of Guam to wear their masks in public," the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said on Friday morning.

Some 60% of Guam's adult population is fully vaccinated, and the start of vaccination of children as young as 12 is anticipated to help increase that rate.

Paco-San Agustin said while Guam has reached its "Path to Half" goal, aggressive efforts continue to be needed to achieve the goal of "Operation Liberate Guam," which is herd immunity.

"Also, now is not the time to take off the mask, especially as we've made significant changes, including increasing the social gathering limit to 100 people and easing quarantine restrictions for incoming travelers," she said.

Guam reached the Path to Half goal by having 50% or 62,500 of its adult population fully vaccinated ahead of the May 1 target date.

Operation Liberate Guam seeks to achieve 80% herd immunity, which the governor estimates to be when at least 100,000 are fully vaccinated, by July 21.

On Saturday, the allowed social gathering limit will be increased to up to 100 people and fully vaccinated travelers can enter without quarantine.

Paco-San Agustin said the government wants to see if there are any major effects of these changes "before we lift any mask mandates."

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced the policy shift about wearing masks at a briefing Friday, Guam time.

"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Walensky said at the briefing. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

The CDC, however, leaves open the possibility that the restrictions could return should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.

There are also some caveats. CDC still requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks when they travel on buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, as well as in healthcare settings or where state or local restrictions still require them.

Those who are immune-compromised are also encouraged to speak with their doctors before giving up their masks, the CDC said.

The governor will be holding a press briefing Friday afternoon to provide the latest updates on the government's COVID-19 response.

This story will be updated.